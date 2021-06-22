Mike Birbiglia on tour, debuting new show ‘The Old Man and The Pool’ in January

Mike Birbiglia is on tour again, making people laugh in theaters after spending the pandemic with Zoom standup shows and other socially distanced options. He's got shows this summer in Westport, CT, NYC, Long Island, and Cape Cod, while this fall he'll have shows in New Haven, Philly, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Madison, and Denver. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at The Loft at City Winery on June 26 which is sold out but you can sign up for the waitlist.

These dates have him finessing his new show, The Old Man and the Pool, which will make its official debut at the Bay Area's Berkeley Repertory Theatre starting January 20. Here's the synopsis:

On the heels of his award-winning Broadway show The New One, comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia returns to Berkeley Rep with a tale of life, death, and his visits to a highly chlorinated YMCA pool. Like all of Birbiglia's shows, it blends absurd jokes and surprising stories for what amounts to one single story. It's a rumination on middle age that celebrates life while making detours into pizza math, pulmonary tests, and glass jars of peanut M&M's.

Tickets for The Old Man and the Pool at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre are on sale now.

In other news, Mike's podcast, Working it Out, is going strong and recent guests include Bill Hader, Roy Wood, Sarah Silverman, Jack Antonoff and Conan O'Brien. You can listen to the Bill Hader, Sarah Silverman and Roy Wood episodes below.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA - 2021 TOUR DATES

JUNE 24, 2021 - 8:00PM EST | WESTPORT COUNTRY PLAYHOUSE | WESTPORT, CT

JUNE 25, 2021 - 7:00PM EST | WESTPORT COUNTRY PLAYHOUSE | WESTPORT, CT

JUNE 25, 2021 - 9:30PM EST | WESTPORT COUNTRY PLAYHOUSE | WESTPORT, CT

JUNE 26, 2021 - 4:00PM EST | THE LOFT AT CITY WINERY NYC | NEW YORK, NY

JUNE 27, 2021 - 6:00PM EST | GOVERNORS BROKERAGE | BELLMORE, NY

JUNE 27, 2021 - 8:30PM EST | GOVERNORS BROKERAGE | BELLMORE, NY

JULY 3, 2021 - 8:00PM EST | GUILD HALL | EAST HAMPTON, NY

JULY 14, 2021 - 7:00PM EST | GUILD HALL | EAST HAMPTON, NY

JULY 14, 2021 - 9:00PM EST | GUILD HALL | EAST HAMPTON, NY

AUGUST 5, 2021 - 7:00PM EST | THE CLUBHOUSE HAMPTONS | EAST HAMPTON, NY

AUGUST 5, 2021 - 9:30PM EST | THE CLUBHOUSE HAMPTONS | EAST HAMPTON, NY

AUGUST 19, 2021 - 8:00PM EST | CAPE COD MELODY TENT | CAPE COD, MA

OCTOBER 1 | COLLEGE ST MUSIC HALL - NEW HAVEN, CT

OCTOBER 2 | MERRIAM THEATER - PHILADELPHIA, PA

OCTOBER 8 | PARAMOUNT THEATRE - AUSTIN, TX

OCTOBER 17 | THE WILBUR - BOSTON, MA

OCTOBER 18 | THE WILBUR - BOSTON, MA

OCTOBER 19 | THE WILBUR - BOSTON, MA

OCTOBER 20 | THE WILBUR - BOSTON, MA

NOVEMBER 4 | CHICAGO THEATRE - CHICAGO, IL

NOVEMBER 6 | CAPITOL THEATER - MADISON, WI (EARLY)

NOVEMBER 6 | CAPITOL THEATER - MADISON, WI (LATE)

DECEMBER 2 | PARAMOUNT THEATER - DENVER, CO

DECEMBER 3 | PARAMOUNT THEATER - DENVER, CO