Mike D auctioning Beastie Boys memorabilia for charity

Beastie Boys' Mike D used to give any awards the group received to his mother, saying they weren't "something [he] needed to look at." Sadly, Mike's mother passed away, leaving all of that collected memorabilia to collect dust, so Mike is putting the items up for auction via Southeby's, to benefit Good Eats, a program that feeds hungry elementary school children on weekends.

"What’s up?", Mike writes on Instagram. "This feels a bit weird to post, but at the same time it would feel wrong not giving y’all a heads up. I was never comfortable holding onto or looking at these awards/accolades that we got through the years. Don’t get me wrong - I’m appreciative of them, it’s just not something I need to look at. Anyway, I would give them to my mom whenever they came in and she was really happy to have them. Sadly, she died this last year. She was an amazing woman, but that’s a whole other story. Sooooo we are selling some of the stuff that she had. I know the shit is pricey and maybe you have none or very little interest. And that’s fine. But all the $ goes to @goodeatsorg - an awesome charity getting food to kids in need in NYC and beyond."

Included among the items up for auction are RIAA Gold and Platinum Sales Awards for releases including Licensed to Ill, Ill Communication, Paul's Boutique, Check Your Head, and To the Five Boroughs; Beastie Boys' 1998-1999 VMA 'Best Hip Hop Video' Moon Man for "Intergalactic;" their 2009 'Best Video' Moon Man for "Sabotage;" and a set of the "Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win" limited edition action figures.

You can view the entire lot of Beastie Boys items over at Southeby's and place bids until Friday, January 29th, at 2 PM ET.