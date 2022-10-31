Mike Doughty playing Union Pool residency ft Marc Ribot, Vernon Reid, more

Former Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty has a residency with his current project, The Ghosts of Vroom, every Sunday in November at Union Pool in Brooklyn. Each show features cool specials guests, including Marc Ribot, Billy Martin (Medeski Martin & Wood), Vernon Reid and more:

SUN NOV 6: Billy Martin and Michael Wilbur

and SUN NOV 13: Marc Ribot and Madden Klass

and SUN NOV 20: Jamie Saft and Madden Klass

and SUN NOV 27: Vernon Reid, Billy Martin and Michael Wilbur

Tickets for the Union Pool residency are on sale now. Mike also has other dates in November and December, including Long Island, the DC area, Boston, Pittsburgh, Atlanta and more. All dates are listed below.

Mike Doughty - 2022 Tour Dates

NOV 5 SAT - Harbor Park @ 7:00pm - Middletown, CT, United States

NOV 6 SUN - Ghost of Vroom Residency Night 1 - Special Guests Billy Martin and Michael Wilbur @ 7:00pm - New York, NY, United States

NOV 9 WED - Daryl's House @ 7:00pm - Pawling, NY, United States

NOV 11 FRI - Ardmore Music Hall @ 7:00pm - Ardmore, PA, United States

NOV 13 SUN - Ghost of Vroom Residency Night 2 - Special Guests Marc Ribot and Madden Klass @ 7:00pm - New York, NY, United States

NOV 17 THU - Rams Head On Stage @ 7:00pm - Annapolis, MD, United States

NOV 20 SUN - Ghost of Vroom Residency Night 3 - Special Guests Jamie Saft and Madden Klass @ 7:00pm - New York, NY, United States

NOV 26 SAT - City Winery Boston @ 7:00pm - Boston, MA, United States

NOV 27 SUN - Ghost of Vroom Residency Final Night - Special Guests Vernon Reid, Billy Martin and Michael Wilbur @ 7:00pm - New York, NY, United States

DEC 1 THU - Club Cafe *EARLY SHOW* @ 6:00pm - Pittsburgh, PA, United States

DEC 1 THU - Club Cafe *LATE SHOW* @ 9:00pm - Pittsburgh, PA, United States

DEC 2 FRI - The Southern Cafe and Music Hall @ 7:00pm - Charlottesville, VA, United States

DEC 3 SAT - Cat's Cradle @ 7:00pm - Carrboro, NC, United States

DEC 4 SUN - The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End @ 7:00pm - Atlanta, GA, United States