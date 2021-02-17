Mike Doughty’s Ghost of Vroom announce debut LP, share “I Hear the Axe Swinging”

Ghost of Vroom, the new band from former Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty and longtime collaborator Andrew “Scrap” Livingston who released an EP last year, have announced their debut album, GHOST OF VROOM 1, which will be out March 19 via Mod Y VI Records. I

Their name is taken from Soul Coughing's 1994 debut, and there is more than a little of Doughty's old band in Ghost of Vroom's jazzy, gritty sound (not to mention his witty wordplay). For the album, they worked with Beastie Boys collaborator Mario Caldato Jr. in Memphis and at Caldato’s Eagle Rock studio in Los Angeles. The first single "I Hear the Axe Swinging" which has that classic Doughty funky downtown vibe.

Watch the video, directed by cartoonist David Rees, below.

Tracklist:

More Bacon Than The Pan Can Handle

Memphis Woofer Rock

50,000 Bonus Miles

Revelator

Beat Up Born Where I Come From

Send A Letter To The Moon

I Hear The Ax Swinging

Miss You Like Crazy

Bad Credit No Credit

James Jesus Angleton

They Came In The Name Of The People