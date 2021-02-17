Mike Doughty’s Ghost of Vroom announce debut LP, share “I Hear the Axe Swinging”
Ghost of Vroom, the new band from former Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty and longtime collaborator Andrew “Scrap” Livingston who released an EP last year, have announced their debut album, GHOST OF VROOM 1, which will be out March 19 via Mod Y VI Records. I
Their name is taken from Soul Coughing's 1994 debut, and there is more than a little of Doughty's old band in Ghost of Vroom's jazzy, gritty sound (not to mention his witty wordplay). For the album, they worked with Beastie Boys collaborator Mario Caldato Jr. in Memphis and at Caldato’s Eagle Rock studio in Los Angeles. The first single "I Hear the Axe Swinging" which has that classic Doughty funky downtown vibe.
Watch the video, directed by cartoonist David Rees, below.
Tracklist:
More Bacon Than The Pan Can Handle
Memphis Woofer Rock
50,000 Bonus Miles
Revelator
Beat Up Born Where I Come From
Send A Letter To The Moon
I Hear The Ax Swinging
Miss You Like Crazy
Bad Credit No Credit
James Jesus Angleton
They Came In The Name Of The People