MIKE, Junglepussy, Slick Rick, Maassai, Jadasea, TisaKorean & more played Young World 2 (pics)

NYC experimental rapper MIKE threw a sequel to his 2019 Young World festival, Young World 2, in Brooklyn's Herbert Von King Park last night (7/21). It was a free show presented by SummerStage, and in addition to MIKE, the lineup included the legendary Slick Rick, along with other artists from NYC's current underground rap scene including Junglepussy, Maassai, and DJ/producer Laron, plus Houston's TisaKorean and UK rapper Jadasea.

Laron kicked things off with a DJ set at 5 PM, and then DJ RedLee took over and backed most of the artists who played, including MIKE who put on the first live set of the night. (Junglepussy was backed by Suzi Analogue.) Also in attendance was Pink Siifu, who's playing the same venue with Sampa the Great on Saturday (7/23), and we grabbed some portraits of him and MIKE too.

More pictures of the show by Edwina Hay continue below...