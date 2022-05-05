Mike & Nate Kinsella launch new band Lies, share two new songs

The always-prolific Mike Kinsella (of American Football, Owen, Owls, Cap'n Jazz, Joan of Arc, Their/They're/There, and more) has yet another new band, Lies, which is a collaboration with his cousin Nate Kinsella, who's currently in American Football and also leads the project Birthmark (and has played in various other bands over the years). Along with the announcement of the project comes Lies I, a two-song single that's out now on Polyvinyl featuring the songs "Blemishes" and "Echoes." The former is fueled by a glitchy art pop backdrop, while the latter combines soaring, post-rocky American Football-style instrumentals with '80s pop elements like a smooth sax solo and gated drums, and Mike's voice sounds as simultaneously comforting and devastating as ever. Listen to both below.

Lies also launched a website and a hotline (at 1-888-290-LIES), and as Pitchfork points out, the website lists five roman numerals, which maybe means Lies I is the first of five releases. Stay tuned to find out.