Mike Noga, solo artist and former Drones drummer, has died

Mike Noga, who played drums in Australian band The Drones and had a solo career, has died. He was 42. His family shared the news on Facebook: "We are absolutely devastated to inform you of the passing of our beloved brother, son, uncle and dearest friend Mike. We know how much he and his music meant to so many of you and there's nothing we can say to make this hurt any less. We miss you and love you so much, Mike." Cause of death is not yet publicly known.

Noga joined The Drones in 2004 and played on three of their albums -- 2006's Gala Mill, 2008's Havilah, and 2013's I See Seaweed (which went Top 20 in Australia). He left the band in 2014 to pursue a solo career, having released three albums, the most recent being 2016's King. Mike had also made a new solo album, recorded in Minnesota with Low's Alan Sparhawk, that is due out in 2021.

Rest in peace, Mike.