MIKE, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Georgia Anne Muldrow, MAVI & more played Young World (pics)

NYC rapper MIKE threw the third edition of his free Young World Festival on Saturday (7/15) in Bed-Stuy's Herbert Von King Park as part of the 2023 SummerStage season. The lineup included Noname, Georgia Anne Muldrow, MAVI, Jay Critch, 454, AKAI SOLO, DJ Elise, and MIKE himself, and MIKE's set included surprise guests Earl Sweatshirt, Niontay, El Cousteau, and King Carter. Pictures (including one of NYC rapper Wiki hanging out in the crowd) by P Squared are in this post.

Noname played some new songs from the show, after promising a new album called Sundial and revealing that its new single "Balloons" ft. Jay Electronica comes out this Friday (7/21). She also recently suggested she might pull the album release after facing backlash for the Jay Electronica feature. She since deleted her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Niontay and El Cousteau both open for MIKE collaborator Sideshow at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on August 3.