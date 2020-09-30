Mike Park & Augusta Koch team up for new song & video, “Cool Places” (Sparks cover)

Asian Man Records founder and Bruce Lee Band/Chinkees/Skankin' Pickle/etc member Mike Park's been having a busy week. He joined Jeff Rosenstock's band for their killer Seth Meyers performance, he's one of many musicians that make a cameo in the new Touche Amore video, and now he teamed up with Cayetana/Gladie singer Augusta Koch for a faithful cover of Sparks and Jane Weidlin's bouncy, synthy "Cool Places." It's a very fun song with a very fun green-screen video (produced and directed by Chris Graue) and you can watch it below.

Gladie also recently released a new EP with a Weakerthans cover.

Sparks approves:

We also recently spoke to Mike Park for our new feature on the current ska scene.