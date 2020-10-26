Mike Park & Catbite release collaborative new song, “You Feel Like You’re In Quicksand”

Mike Park is a ska lifer who's led or co-led Skankin' Pickle, The Bruce Lee Band, The Chinkees (who have a new EP), and others over the years, and Catbite are not just one of the best new ska bands around, but Mike Park's favorite new ska band (as he recently told us). So it's great news that they just teamed up for this song, "You Feel Like You're In Quicksand," and it's not surprisingly an awesome collaboration. It's an upbeat ska track that finds Mike Park and Catbite bringing out the best in each other. Listen below.

This is Mike Park's second collaborative song in the past month, following his Sparks cover with Augusta Koch.