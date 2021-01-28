Mike Park, Jeff Rosenstock & AJJ’s Sean Bonnette release new children’s music song

Mike Park, Jeff Rosenstock, and AJJ's Sean Bonnette have teamed up for a new children's music song, "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ," which Mike says is a "tribute to Sean's little one." They recorded it with Kevin Higuchi (drums) and Mike Huguenor (guitar), who are both in The Bruce Lee Band with Mike and Jeff (and Death Rosenstock), and it's a super fun ska-punk song that would've fit on the last two Bruce Lee Band albums, if not for the obviously children's music-style lyrics.

"To all the parents out there looking for something cool to show their kids without losing their minds.....well.... this is it," Mike says, and we couldn't have said it better ourselves. You and your own little one can listen right here:

--