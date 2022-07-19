Mike Patton discusses agoraphobia diagnosis, canceling Faith No More shows in new interview

Back in September, Faith No More and Mr. Bungle cancelled their shows, with vocalist Mike Patton issuing a statement that he was struggling with mental health issues. Patton has now discussed those issues for the first time in an interview with Rolling Stone, revealing that he was diagnosed with agoraphobia earlier in the pandemic.

"It’s easy to blame it on the pandemic," Patton told Rolling Stone. "But I’ll be honest, man: At the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, 'This is fucking great. I can stay home and record.' I’ve got a home studio. So I was like, 'Yeah, what’s the big deal?' And then something clicked, and I became completely isolated and almost antisocial [and] afraid of people. That sort of anxiety, or whatever you want to call it, led to other issues, which I choose not to discuss. But I got some professionals helping me, and now I’m feeling better and getting closer to diving back in. Towards the end of the year, I’ll be doing my first shows in, like, two years, which is the longest time since I started doing this, that I’ve been out of the game."

Asked by Rolling Stone if the "other issues" included substances, Patton said, "It was a little bit of everything. But mostly, in my experience, it was mostly mental. I saw some therapists and all that stuff, which is the first time I ever had to do that in my life. And they basically diagnosed me as having agoraphobia; like, I was afraid of people. I got freaked out by being around people. And maybe that was because I spent two years basically indoors during Covid. I don’t know. Maybe it reinforced feelings that I already had. But just knowing about it, talking about it, really helped. And we’ll see how it goes in December."

Patton told Rolling Stone that he realized he had a problem right as Faith No More were scheduled to play shows last fall, ahead of his first rehearsal with them, and that he isn't sure if the shows will be rescheduled. "It’s a little confusing and complicated," he told Rolling Stone, saying that he's had "radio silence" from the band.

The interview arrives just as Patton has announced a new album with Dead Cross, the punk/metal supergroup that also features Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Deaf Club, Retox, etc), and Michael Crain (Retox). Asked by Rolling Stone if he foresees touring with them, Patton says, "We’ll see. Who knows? I gotta get my feet wet first, but, but at some point, I’d love to. I really would," continuing, "It’s not a matter of 'want'; it’s a matter of, 'Can I?'"

Read the interview in full on Rolling Stone