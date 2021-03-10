Mike Patton sings Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme for new video game trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are throwing back to the side-scrolling, beat 'em up-style games popular in the late '80s and early '90s with their latest game in the franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. Here's the setup, via Polygon:

With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X.

You can watch the trailer below -- it features some very nostalgic-looking gameplay, and even more excitingly, Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Tomahawk, Dead Cross, etc) does vocals for the theme song. "Working on TMNT was pure pleasure," Patton told Metal Sucks. "I channeled my inner ninja spirit to deliver a track worthy of my half-shell brothers! it was an honor to serve them... and finally I made some music my nieces can enjoy!"

Meanwhile, Tomahawk, Patton's avant-rock supergroup with Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard), John Stanier (Helmet, Battles), and Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Secret Chiefs 3, etc), recently shared the second single off Tonic Immobility, their first album in eight years. You can pre-order that album here.