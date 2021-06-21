MIKE releases new album ‘Disco!,’ announces 2021 tour

MIKE has released his new album Disco!, and it continues his unstoppable reign as one of the kings of NYC's underground, experimental rap scene. As you'd expect from MIKE, it fuses hazy production (by MIKE, under his DJ Blackpower guise) with stream-of-consciousness raps. It's dizzying, psychedelic music, but still tightly focused. MIKE says:

super grateful 2 present this piece to the world! couldn't of been done w/o the loving force of my family. biggest thanks 2 naavin for being the orchestrator and vibe coordinator, it literally wouldnt make sense without ya. thank you 2 sideshow for putting his heart in the music as always!! thank you to assia for bringing 2 life one of my favorite songs ever ;) !!! big thank you to leon for the artwork and giving the music another dimension 2 live in!!!! thanks to diego & abe for helping me make these disco-balls and build this world. & biggggg thanks 2 cherish for inspiring me to make the album sound like it comes from somewhere! thanks to brayan and taka for being great homies and always pushing me 2 do better by jus being great! thanks to xin for being a libra and also the most reliable photographer/videographer!!! as well as the homie ryosuke!! l thank you to sam, thank you to ant, thank you tito, thank u tay! yall help me get thru sum tufff times!!!!!!! biggest love to my papa, my sisters and my dear mommy. thank u allllll <3 <3 big love worldwideeeee< p>

After previewing his new live show on the BrooklynVegan livestream show on Vans Channel 66 last week, MIKE has also now announced a tour. The NYC date is Governors Ball, and he also plays DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Buffalo, Philly, and more. All dates are listed, alongside a stream of the new album, below.

MIKE -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/25 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival (Citi Field)

10/14 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/15 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

10/16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

10/19 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

10/24 - Cleveland @ Mahall's

10/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

10/27 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

10/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

10/29 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

11/21 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kuudes Linja

11/22 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Obaren

11/24 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Oceanen

11/25 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

11/26 - Berlin, Germany @ Burg Schnabel

11/27 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Exil

11/29 - Paris, France @ La Place

11/30 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

12/3 - Manchester, UK @ YES

12/5 - Glasgow, UK @ CCA

12/6 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

12/7 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

12/8 - London, UK @ Bussey Building

Tracklist

1. Evil Eye 02:08

2. alarmed! ft. Sideshow 02:36

3. Leaders of Tomorrow (Intro) 02:58

4. Center City 01:50

5. Big Love 03:34

6. Aww (Zaza) 02:01

7. ghoulish 01:46

8. Babyvillain (in our veins) 02:38

9. at thirst sight by Assia 03:14

10. Frogville (Mk Ultra) 02:32

11. Endgame 01:31

12. World Market (Mo' Money) 02:54

13. Crystal Ball 01:37

14. Sandra 03:09

15. tailwind 01:57

16. Airdrop 01:53

17. Spiral/Disco (Outro) 04:54