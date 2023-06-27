MIKE reveals full Young World III lineup, with Noname, MAVI, AKAI SOLO & more
MIKE has announced the full lineup for Young World III, the third edition of his hometown Brooklyn festival. The fest is FREE and goes down on July 15 at Herbert Von King Park in Bed-Stuy. It's set to feature Jay Critch, MAVI, and AKAI SOLO, alongside previously announced artists Noname, Georgia Anne Muldrow, 454, DJ Elise, and MIKE himself. The fest is presented in collaboration with SummerStage and supported by Supreme.
In addition to the stacked music lineup, Young World III includes an entirely Black-owned and largely locally-owned slate of food, clothing, and art vendors. More info is available here. Check out the event poster below.
Late in 2022, MIKE released his new album Beware Of The Monkey, which he self-produced under his alias dj blackpower.
Young World III Lineup
MIKE
Noname
Jay Critch
MAVI
454
Georgia Anne Muldrow
AKAI SOLO
Elise