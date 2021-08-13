MIKE shares new video, touring, playing SOB’s with Sister Nancy

NYC underground rap leader MIKE has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his great new album Disco!, and he also put out a new video for two of the album's songs, "Aww (Zaza)" and "Ghoulish." The video, which follows MIKE around his neighborhood, was made with frequent MIKE collaborator Ryosuke Tanzawa, with the first half being shot on Mini DV and the second half shot on 8mm film. Check it out below.

The tour goes down from October through December, after MIKE plays day two (9/25) of hometown festival Governors Ball, and his tour also includes another NYC show on October 30 at SOB's with dancehall legend Sister Nancy. That amazing double bill also includes MIKE's tourmates BABYXSOSA and Sideshow. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

MIKE -- 2021 Tour Dates

8/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (w/ Slauson Malone)*

9/25 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

10/14 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*

10/15 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel*

10/16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle (Back Room)*

10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5*

10/19 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records*

10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

10/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club*

10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary*

10/24 - Cleveland @ Mahall's*

10/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room*

10/27 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House*

10/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA*

10/29 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*

10/30 - New York City, NY @ SOBs (w/ Sister Nancy)*

11/21 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kuudes Linja

11/22 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Obaren

11/24 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Oceanen

11/25 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

11/26 - Berlin, Germany @ Burg Schnabel

11/27 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Exil

11/29 - Paris, France @ La Place

11/30 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

12/3 - Manchester, UK @ YES

12/5 - Glasgow, UK @ CCA

12/6 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

12/7 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

12/8 - London, UK @ Bussey Building

* w/ BABYXSOSA & Sideshow