MIKE shares new video, touring, playing SOB’s with Sister Nancy
NYC underground rap leader MIKE has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his great new album Disco!, and he also put out a new video for two of the album's songs, "Aww (Zaza)" and "Ghoulish." The video, which follows MIKE around his neighborhood, was made with frequent MIKE collaborator Ryosuke Tanzawa, with the first half being shot on Mini DV and the second half shot on 8mm film. Check it out below.
The tour goes down from October through December, after MIKE plays day two (9/25) of hometown festival Governors Ball, and his tour also includes another NYC show on October 30 at SOB's with dancehall legend Sister Nancy. That amazing double bill also includes MIKE's tourmates BABYXSOSA and Sideshow. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.
MIKE -- 2021 Tour Dates
8/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (w/ Slauson Malone)*
9/25 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
10/14 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*
10/15 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel*
10/16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle (Back Room)*
10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5*
10/19 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records*
10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*
10/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club*
10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary*
10/24 - Cleveland @ Mahall's*
10/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room*
10/27 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House*
10/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA*
10/29 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*
10/30 - New York City, NY @ SOBs (w/ Sister Nancy)*
11/21 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kuudes Linja
11/22 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Obaren
11/24 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Oceanen
11/25 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset
11/26 - Berlin, Germany @ Burg Schnabel
11/27 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Exil
11/29 - Paris, France @ La Place
11/30 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
12/3 - Manchester, UK @ YES
12/5 - Glasgow, UK @ CCA
12/6 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
12/7 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
12/8 - London, UK @ Bussey Building
* w/ BABYXSOSA & Sideshow