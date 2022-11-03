MIKE shares “What Do I Do?,” announces 2023 tour

Before the year ends, underground NYC rapper MIKE will release his new album Beware of the Monkey (on December 21). Today he shared its second single, "What Do I Do?," which finds his hazy style in fine form. He also announced a lengthy 2023 tour with support from 454 and Slauson Malone, varying by date. The tour wraps up in MIKE's hometown at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 14, and that one's with Slauson Malone. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (11/4) at 10 AM local time. All dates below.

MIKE -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/9 - Boston, MA @ Middle East (Upstairs) *

3/10 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

3/11 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

3/12 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's *

3/15 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk *

3/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Cafe *

3/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

3/18 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

3/19 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

3/22 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

TBA - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/25 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's *

3/26 - Portland, OR @ TBA *

3/28 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room *

3/29 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *

3/30 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium *

4/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent ^

4/2 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress (Club Stage) ^

4/4 - Austin, TX @ Ballroom ^

4/5 - Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks ^

4/6 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group ^

4/7 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ^

4/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell) ^

4/9 - Durham, NC @ Motorco ^

4/11 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ^

4/12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

4/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

4/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^

*= with 454

^= with Slauson Malone