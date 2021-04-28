Mike Watt joins The Cutthroat Brothers for new LP ‘The King Is Dead’ (watch a new video)

The Cutthroat Brothers are a garage punk duo formed by two barbers (vocalist/guitarist Jason Cutthroat and drummer Donny Paycheck), and they've now teamed with punk legend Mike Watt (Minutemen, fIREHOSE, The Stooges, etc) for a collaborative album, The King Is Dead, due June 12 via Hound Gawd Records (one of the two upcoming Record Store Day drops). The album was produced by grunge veteran Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Mudhoney, etc) and it features artwork by Raymond Pettibon, who designed the iconic Black Flag logo, Sonic Youth's Goo album art, and more.

We're premiering the lead single/title track, a grimy, sleazy dose of punk-blues that should appeal to fans of Nick Cave, The Stooges, The Cramps, etc. It comes with a video directed by Jason, who says, "I wanted to direct something that felt Hitchcock meets David Lynch. To build tension like old school horror, that I’m a huge fan of, without anything too graphic happening. I found the perfect location at the Volcano here on Big Island Hawaii where I live, found a knife, and got weird. Donny edited it so perfectly and really brought the story out."

Mike Watt adds, "What a bitchin' thing it is to be part of the new Cutthroat Brothers

album!"

Listen and watch the video below...