Mike Watt says he reunited with Porno For Pyros for first time in 24 years & filmed 4 songs

Porno For Pyros, the band Jane's Addiction members Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins formed with Peter DiStefano after Jane's first broke up, were expected to reunite in 2019 for the first time since their one-off 2009 reunion at Perry Farrell's big new Vegas entertainment hub Kind Heaven, but the opening was delayed until 2020, and is now presumably delayed indefinitely, and also there is some speculation that Porno For Pyros only planned to appear as a hologram anyway.

We still don't know much about whether or not the band will return, but the Minutemen's Mike Watt (who played bass for Porno For Pyros in the mid '90s) just posted a photo on Twitter of him playing bass in a backyard with a medical facemask on, and he wrote, "Yesterday in a backyard not far from The Stooges' Hollywood pad, the righteous cats in Porno For Pyros let me work bass w/ them, we did four tunes we ain't did since twenty four years ago." Were they rehearsing to eventually play Vegas, or maybe -- as speculated on the Indieheads Reddit -- the virtual Lollapalooza festival? Stay tuned to find out.

UPDATE: Mike Watt tells us more:

what we did wednesday was not a prac - we filmed four tunes we ain't played together in twentyfour years w/one prac the day before in perk's front yard. we also filmed a little spiel after on how I came to help them in 1996. I did sixtythree gigs w/them in eleven months and got to record on two tunes for their second album.. I really dug and loved being w/them and the experience was profound on me, ending up being part of a HUGE sea change for me... inspired me to compose my first opera "contemplating the engine room" right after... you see, when per teaches you a tune, he tells you the story of that tune so I decided to tell my story about me, d boon and the minutemen and that became my first opera... I recorded it in 1997 w/nels cline and stephen hodges. I really owe the porno guys much for helping me out that way, I learned much stuff from them, it helped me out in a very critical part of my journey. I love and owe those cats dearly.

UPDATE 2: Looks like the Porno for Pyros reunion is indeed happening on the Lollapalooza livestream.

See Mike Watt's tweets:

Meanwhile, Perry Farrell just announced a career-spanning box set, Perry Farrell- The Glitz; The Glamour. Via press release:

Perry Farrell- The Glitz; The Glamour is a 35-year retrospective of his life, music and art that looks into his world outside the works of Jane's Addiction and Porno For Pyros --to focus on 68 tracks worth of Perry's alt rock rarities and heart-pounding artistic explorations. The retrospective is served up in the form of a vinyl and collectible boxset and will be an art piece in its own right -- in collaboration with fine artist, Zoltar This offering firmly puts his stake in the ground as the "Godfather of Alternative Rock." In addition to the deep groove vinyl recordings, the boxset will also include a Blu-ray featuring 12 uncompressed Dolby Atmos mixes from Kind Heaven and three brand new previously unreleased Atmos mixes, a photographic memoirs hardcover book, a bandana, plus two exclusive Zoltar prints. In addition to the physical boxset, it will also be available in a limited track streaming and on August 7th available to pre-order downloadable 30 and 36 track limited versions. The Boxset pre-order includes a special cost-conscious "Half Now, Half on Release" payment plan. Perry Farrell- The Glitz; The Glamour is out November 6th, 2020 via Last Man Music. Visit www.perryfarrell.com for more information. Across nine 180 gram vinyls, Perry Farrell: The Glitz ; The Glamour takes fans through his expansive solo career starting with his first band Psi Com and their five song self-titled EP. Recorded in 1985, just prior to the formation of Jane's Addiction, the Psi Com sound was inspired by artists like Joy Division and Siouxsie and the Banshees - setting forth the tempest of what would become Alternative Rock. The band was recently featured in new documentary Desolation Center, the previously untold story of 80's guerilla music, art and culture in Southern California, and is available now on all streaming video platforms. Today, Perry has shared one of Psi Com's tracks off the EP, "Ho Ka Hey." [...] There is also an unearthed recording of Jim Morrison (The Doors) that Farrell has composed, and to complete the circle written and recorded with LA's next generation Starcrawler. The boxset also features 11 specially commissioned remixes and collaborations spanning two exclusive vinyls. These feature heavyweight luminaries from the electronic dance world including Maceo Plex, Groove Armada, UNKLE, Solomun, Booka Shade, Richard Norris, Francois K and The Avalanches.

You can stream the Psi Com track and check out the tracklist below.

Psi Com and Watt are both in new documentary Desolation Center which is streaming now.

Perry Farrell: The Glitz ; The Glamour Boxset tracklisting:

