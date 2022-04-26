Mikey Erg announces Steve Albini-recorded LP ft. Jeff Rosenstock, Lou Hanman, Alex Clute

Mikey Erg of The Ergs! has announced a new solo album with the The Who-referencing title of Love At Leeds, due June 24 via Don Giovanni (pre-order). It was recorded by Steve Albini, and Mikey made it with the same band he made 2016's great Tentative Decisions with: Jeff Rosenstock, Lou Hanman, and Alex Clute. The first single is "Almost Like Judee Sill," which is lyrically an ode to the legendary folk singer, but musically the kind of power pop-infused punk ripper that Mikey has been churning out for decades. Listen below.

As mentioned, Mikey's opening part of the Anthony Green / Laura Jane Grace / Tim Kasher tour, including the Asbury Park show on May 6 at The Stone Pony. All dates are listed below.

That tour also includes a NYC show on May 9 at Irving Plaza with support from Home Is Where instead of Mikey. All dates here.

The Ergs! are also playing The Bouncing Souls' Stoked For the Summer show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on July 16 alongside Joyce Manor and Hot Water Music, and The Fest.

Mikey Erg Love at Leeds loading...

Tracklist

Sick As Your Secrets

Caroline Told Me So

Almost Like Judee Sill

Always Like This

Goodnight Vienna

Landmines

Love At Leeds

On A Carousel

Heartbreak #53

Brandy & Congratulations

Mikey Erg -- 2022 Tour Dates (supporting Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green & Tim Kasher)

May 01 — Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line Music Cafe

May 02 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Club (The Rave Hall)

May 03 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall

May 05 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

May 06 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony