Mikey Erg covered Lou Reed’s ‘Metal Machine Music’ for Bandcamp Friday

Lots of artists have covered Lou Reed's "Sweet Jane" and "Satellite of Love," but leave it to Mikey Erg to cover Lou's infamous 1975 album Metal Machine Music. "Covered my favorite album for Bandcamp Friday!" Mikey wrote. "DIG it."

At the time of its release, Metal Machine Music angered fans and his label with, as the Trouser Press describes it, "four sides of unlistenable oscillator noise (a description, not a value judgment)" and was for years used as a punchline. But the album has been reevaluated in more recent years, being cited as a direct influence on industrial, power electronics and other extreme genres. It definitely doesn't sound as out there as it did in 1975.

Listen to Erg's full album cover, as well as Lou's original, below.