Mild High Club announce spring tour, playing NYC on 4/20
Mild High Club, the very smooth, jazzy group led by Alex Brettin, have announced a North American tour in support of last year's very enjoyable Going Going Gone. JW Francis, who opened for Wet Leg at their first U.S. show, will be along for the ride, and the tour begins on April 18 in Philly, and wraps up on May 14 in Denver. All dates are listed, along with a stream of the album, below.
The NYC date of the tour is at Brooklyn Steel on April 20, which is surely a special day for the band. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM.
Mild High Club - 2022 Tour Dates
Monday, April 18, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
Wednesday, April 20, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Thursday, April 21, 2022 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Saturday, April 23, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Le National
Sunday, April 24, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Thursday, April 28, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Friday, April 29, 2022 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club
Saturday, April 30, 2022 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn
Sunday, May 1, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
Thursday, May 5, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Washington Hall
Friday, May 6, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
Saturday, May 7, 2022 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
Monday, May 9, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Friday, May 13, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party
Saturday, May 14, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre