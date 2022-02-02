Mild High Club announce spring tour, playing NYC on 4/20

Mild High Club, the very smooth, jazzy group led by Alex Brettin, have announced a North American tour in support of last year's very enjoyable Going Going Gone. JW Francis, who opened for Wet Leg at their first U.S. show, will be along for the ride, and the tour begins on April 18 in Philly, and wraps up on May 14 in Denver. All dates are listed, along with a stream of the album, below.

The NYC date of the tour is at Brooklyn Steel on April 20, which is surely a special day for the band. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM.

Mild High Club - 2022 Tour Dates

Monday, April 18, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Thursday, April 21, 2022 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Saturday, April 23, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Le National

Sunday, April 24, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Thursday, April 28, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Friday, April 29, 2022 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

Saturday, April 30, 2022 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn

Sunday, May 1, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

Thursday, May 5, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Washington Hall

Friday, May 6, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

Saturday, May 7, 2022 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Monday, May 9, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Friday, May 13, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party

Saturday, May 14, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre