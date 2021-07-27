Mild High Club preps new album, playing NYC & L.A. (listen to “Me Myself and Dollar Hell”)

Alex Brettin is back with Going Going Gone, his third album as Mild High Club which will be out September 17 via Stones Throw. He made the album with producer Vicky ‘Farewell’ Nguyen (who co-wrote several of the songs), and it also features psych artist Winter, who sings in Portuguese on "A New High," and fellow Stones Throw artist Knxwledge.

Brettin says this is his most overtly political album to date, and first single "Me Myself and Dollar Hell" touches on "paranoia, individualism, kleptocracy, gun violence, faith, and climate change." It's also a super smooth jam that orbits the Steely Dan universe. Listen to that below.

Mild High Club will celebrate the new album with release shows in Los Angeles (9/19 @ The Belasco) and NYC (9/24 @ Webster Hall).

Mild High Club - Going Going Gone tracklist:

1. Kluges I

2. Dionysian State

3. Trash Heap

4. Taste Tomorrow

5. A New High ft. Winter

6. It's Over Again

7. Kluges II

8. I Don't Mind The Wait

9. Dawn Patrol

10. Waving

11. Me Myself and Dollar Hell

12. Holding Onto Me