Miley Cyrus shares “Flowers” off upcoming album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Miley Cyrus will release her eighth album Endless Summer Vacation on March 10 via Columbia (pre-order). It's the followup to her rock album Plastic Hearts, but lead single "Flowers" marks a return to pop. It was produced by Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, the same duo who produced the latest Harry Styles album. Its video was directed by Jacob Bixenman, and you can check that out below.

In addition to Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, Miley's new album also features production from Mike Will Made-It and Greg Kurstin.