Miley Cyrus working on Metallica covers album, also covered The Cure & Cranberries

Miley Cyrus has been busy lately, having released her new single "Midnight Sky" and also having done a lot of covers, two of which she played during this past weekend's virtual Save Our Stages Fest.

For the benefit event, Miley took to West Hollywood's Whiskey a Go Go, and performed electrically-charged covers of The Cure's "Boys Don't Cry" and The Cranberries' "Zombie," alongside her band. Though the room was empty, it was clear that she was impassioned and giving her all during the set, and inspired by the legendary status of the venue itself and the many greats that have also performed there. As she said during a closing monologue, "We're here at the Whisky a Go Go, where so many of our favorite artists have begun their journey to be icons. And without venues like the Whisky, we might have never heard of artists like Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Guns N' Roses and thousands of other bands. So let's do whatever we can to keep this historic landmark alive." You can watch the full 13-minute set below.

Miley also covered a Blondie classic, "Heart of Glass," for iHeart Festival earlier this month. Her cover was praised by Debbie Harry herself in her recent interview with NME. "I thought she did a great job and I liked the way the performance looked and she’s a force to be reckoned with," Debbie said. "I’m really proud of the fact she did our song and made it uniquely hers." You can watch that below.

In a recent interview with Rick Owens (for Interview), Miley also explained that she's been working on a Metallica cover album. "We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited," she said during their conversation. She continues that she's been heavily inspired by many of rock's icons throughout her career, which is likely what lead her down this sonic direction recently. "People ask me who I’ve studied for my movement on stage, and I always say Iggy Pop," Miley noted.

Stay tuned for more.