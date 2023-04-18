Militarie Gun announce debut LP ‘Life Under The Gun,’ share “Very High” (video + exclusive pink vinyl)

If Militarie Gun aren't already on your radar, change that now. They were already a band to watch off the strength of their early EPs and that became even more true this year with the release of "Do It Faster," an instant fan favorite and a huge highlight of their recent live shows. They teased their debut full-length alongside the release of that single, and now the album has finally been announced. It's called Life Under The Gun, and it arrives June 23 via Loma Vista. The album was recorded with frequent collaborator Taylor Young, and it features backing harmony vocals on multiple tracks by James Goodson of Dazy, who previously collaborated with Militarie Gun on the standalone single "Pressure Cooker."

The album features "Do It Faster," as well as a re-recording of "Big Disappointment" from All Roads Lead to the Gun II and the just-released new single "Very High." Compared to the fast, punchy "Do It Faster," this one finds the band going in more of a mid-tempo, jangly power pop direction and toying with loud-quiet-loud dynamics without losing the attack of their hardcore punk roots. It's catchy and full of energy and it's another very promising taste of this LP.

"'Very High' centers around the desire to escape the embarrassment of day to day life as much as possible," says vocalist and bandleader Ian Shelton. "From the lyrics, to the video to the cover art of the album, it’s about struggling with something no one else sees, 'I’ve been feeling very down, so I get very high." Listen and watch the Mason Mercer-directed video below.

Tracklist

1. Do It Faster

2. Very High

3. Will Logic

4. My Friends Are Having a Hard Time

5. Think Less

6. Return Policy

7. Seizure of Assets

8. Never Fucked Up Once

9. Big Disappointment

10. Sway Too

11. See You Around

12. Life Under The Gun

Militarie Gun -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/06 - San Pedro, CA @ The Sardine^

5/09 - London, UK @ The George Tavern

5/11 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

5/12 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

5/14 - Paris, FR @ Le Klub

5/15 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

5/26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

5/27 - Joshua Tree, CA @ Giant Rock (Desert show)

6/23 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

6/24 - Haarlem, NL @ Kliko Fest

7/01 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Fest

7/02 - Rotterdam, NL @ Metropolis Fest

7/03 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44*

7/04 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9 *

7/05 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat*

7/07 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival

7/08 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom*

7/09 - Ieper, BE @ Ieper Fest

7/21-22- Chicago, IL @ The Rumble

* = w/ Rival Schools

^ = w/ Modern Color

