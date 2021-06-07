Militarie Gun announce fall 2021 tour, including dates with Spice
Militarie Gun (the lighter post-hardcore band of Regional Justice Center leader Ian Shelton with members of Drug Church and Modern Color) recently released their first of two 2021 EPs, All Roads Lead To The Gun, and they've also announced a tour that kicks off on October 1, a few weeks after All Roads Lead To The Gun II comes out (9/10 via Convulse Records). Select dates are with Spice, another lighter-sounding band with members of heavier bands (including Ceremony, Creative Adult, Sabertooth Zombie, and No Sir).
The run with Spice includes a NYC show on October 22 at Trans-Pecos. All dates are listed below.
Read our track review of "Don't Pick Up The Phone" in our list of the 10 best punk songs of May 2021. Stream the full EP and watch the video for "Ain't No Flowers" here:
Militarie Gun -- 2021 Tour Dates
October 1 Hesperia, CA @ Collective 47
October 3 San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop
October 6 Las Vegas, NV @ Fantasy Factory
October 7 Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
October 8 Denver, CO @ Seventh Circle (CONVULSE FEST)
October 9 Omaha, NB @ Outrspaces
October 10 Minneapolis, MN @ Caydence Records & Coffee
October 11 Des Moines, IA @ Subsect Skateshop
October 12 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
October 13 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
October 14 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
October 15 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
October 16 Pittsburg, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
October 17 Wilkes Barre, PA @ The Hive
October 18 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop *
October 20 Boston, MA @ Hardcore Stadium *
October 21 Providence, RI @ News Cafe *
October 22 Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos *
October 24 Richmond, VA @ The Camel
October 25 Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone
October 28 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records
October 31 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest
November 2 Chattanooga, TN @ The Coffin Company
November 3 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr
November 5 St. Louis, MS @ Sinkhole
November 6 Kansas City, MS @ Revolution Records
November 7 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St.
November 9 Dallas, TX @ Three Links
November 10 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
November 11 Houston, TX @ Satellite
November 12 Austin, TX @ Ballroom
November 13 Odessa, TX @ Cactus House
* w/ SPICE