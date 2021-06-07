Militarie Gun announce fall 2021 tour, including dates with Spice

Militarie Gun (the lighter post-hardcore band of Regional Justice Center leader Ian Shelton with members of Drug Church and Modern Color) recently released their first of two 2021 EPs, All Roads Lead To The Gun, and they've also announced a tour that kicks off on October 1, a few weeks after All Roads Lead To The Gun II comes out (9/10 via Convulse Records). Select dates are with Spice, another lighter-sounding band with members of heavier bands (including Ceremony, Creative Adult, Sabertooth Zombie, and No Sir).

The run with Spice includes a NYC show on October 22 at Trans-Pecos. All dates are listed below.

Read our track review of "Don't Pick Up The Phone" in our list of the 10 best punk songs of May 2021. Stream the full EP and watch the video for "Ain't No Flowers" here:

Militarie Gun -- 2021 Tour Dates

October 1 Hesperia, CA @ Collective 47

October 3 San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop

October 6 Las Vegas, NV @ Fantasy Factory

October 7 Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

October 8 Denver, CO @ Seventh Circle (CONVULSE FEST)

October 9 Omaha, NB @ Outrspaces

October 10 Minneapolis, MN @ Caydence Records & Coffee

October 11 Des Moines, IA @ Subsect Skateshop

October 12 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

October 13 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

October 14 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

October 15 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

October 16 Pittsburg, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

October 17 Wilkes Barre, PA @ The Hive

October 18 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop *

October 20 Boston, MA @ Hardcore Stadium *

October 21 Providence, RI @ News Cafe *

October 22 Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos *

October 24 Richmond, VA @ The Camel

October 25 Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone

October 28 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records

October 31 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

November 2 Chattanooga, TN @ The Coffin Company

November 3 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

November 5 St. Louis, MS @ Sinkhole

November 6 Kansas City, MS @ Revolution Records

November 7 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St.

November 9 Dallas, TX @ Three Links

November 10 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

November 11 Houston, TX @ Satellite

November 12 Austin, TX @ Ballroom

November 13 Odessa, TX @ Cactus House

* w/ SPICE