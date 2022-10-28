Militarie Gun brought their killer live show to Saint Vitus with MSPAINT, Dazy & Sugar Milk (pics)

Boundary-pushing, melodic hardcore band Militarie Gun put out All Roads Lead to the Gun (Deluxe) on their new label home of Loma Vista last week, and their tour in support of it landed at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus last night (10/27). Both of Militarie Gun's tourmates were also recent collaborators -- MSPAINT and Dazy -- and Dazy leader James Goodson also joined Militarie Gun on stage for their song "Pressure Cooker." Additional support came from new band Sugar Milk.

The show was sold out in advance and very packed, and it was very clear from the show that Militarie Gun are on the upswing and deservedly so. Ian Shelton's mic went out during the first few seconds of the set, and their bassist's amp went out during the set too, but none of that could get in the way of the energy that both Militarie Gun and the crowd were bringing. When Ian's mic went out, he was still yelling loud enough and had enough of the crowd yelling along that you could still make out the words. And when the technical difficulties did pass, you could tell that Ian's gritty, melodic shout sounded just as crisp live as it does on the records. The band was also super tight and super powerful, and the moshy crowd ate up every second. If you haven't seen Militarie Gun live yet and you get a chance to, don't miss it.

Right before Militarie Gun it was MSPAINT, who were also a sight to be seen. The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based band have just synth, bass, and drums, and they still crank out an art-punk explosion as aggressive as any guitar band. And while doing so, vocalist Deedee shouts his head off, runs around the stage, and is an absolute thrill to watch. Before MSPAINT, it was Dazy, on the eve of releasing their new album OUTOFBODY. James played everything on the record, but Dazy's a four-piece band live, and you'd never guess that this wasn't the band who played on the record if you didn't know any better. They're a tight-knit unit and their catchy, '90s-alt-rock-inspired songs sounded great.

I missed Sugar Milk's set but Stephanie Augello got pics of all four bands, and you can check out all the pics below.

Next year, Militarie Gun will be on tour with White Reaper.