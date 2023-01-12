Militarie Gun & Dazy tap Mannequin Pussy for Madchester-style remix of “Pressure Cooker”

Militarie Gun and Dazy have shared a new remix of their collaborative single "Pressure Cooker," and this version goes full baggy/Madchester and also brings in guest vocals from Mannequin Pussy's Missy Dabice. It's a pretty drastic rework, without losing the charm of the original, and you can check it out below.

Both Militarie Gun and Mannequin Pussy are also on our list of 100 albums we're anticipating in 2023. Meanwhile, we just launched exclusive vinyl variants of Militarie Gun's All Roads Lead to the Gun I & II EPs on clear with white & red swirl and clear with blue & black swirl, respectively, both limited to 200 copies. Pre-order yours while they last.

Tour dates for all three bands below the new video...

Militarie Gun -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/31 - San Jose, CA @ Playback Studios*

2/1 - Redding, CA @ The Dip*

2/2 - Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta*

2/3 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

2/4 - Vancouver, BC @ The Black Lab*

2/8 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial^

2/9 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's^

2/10 - Riverside, CA @ The Hideaway Cafe^

2/11 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction^

3/2 - Denver, CO @ Summit Theater+

3/3 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room+

3/4 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater+

3/6 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s+

3/7 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre+

3/8 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall+

3/10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro+

3/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern+

3/12 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre+

3/14 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House+

3/22 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle+

3/23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell Stage+

3/24 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East+

3/25 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall+

* = w/ Spiritual Cramp, Supercrush

^ = w/ Death Lens, Supercrush

+ = supporting White Reaper

Dazy -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/18 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (Tomorrow Never Knows)*

1/19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club*

1/20 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project#

1/21 - Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur#

1/22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios#

1/23 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room^

1/24 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop^

1/25 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium^

1/26 - Hesperia, CA @ Collective 47^

1/27 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room^

1/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo~

1/29 - San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop~

* = w/ Footballhead, Graham Hunt

^ = w/ Alien Boy

# = w/ Alien Boy, TV Star

~ = w/ Alien Boy, Object of Affection

Mannequin Pussy -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/6 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD w/ Bikini Kill

10/23-27 Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender Cruise Miami, FL

Listen to our recent podcast episode with Militarie Gun for more:

