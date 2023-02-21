Militarie Gun embrace punchy power pop on lead single off upcoming LP, “Do It Faster”

Last year, Militarie Gun signed to Loma Vista and put out All Roads Lead to the Gun (Deluxe), which compiled their 2021 EPs All Roads Lead to the Gun I & II with a then-unreleased third installment, and band leader Ian Shelton told us in a podcast interview that Militarie Gun have also been gearing up for their first proper full-length album. Details like title and release date are still TBA, but they've just released the album's first single, and it's a great one, "Do It Faster." The song, co-produced by Shelton and frequent collaborator Taylor Young, marks a very noticeable progression from Militarie Gun's earlier material. It's a punchy power pop anthem with hooks that rival stuff like Guided by Voices and Sugar but still informed by the gritty attack of Militarie Gun's hardcore roots.

"It is about my overall impatience with life," Ian says of the song. "The agonizing wait for things to materialize… so before resigning to do it myself, I’m imploring the world to just move faster." It comes with an entertaining video directed by Shelton and edited by guitarist Will Acuña (who also plays the coach in the video) that plays off the song's themes, and you can check that out below.

Militarie Gun will be on tour in March, including a run supporting White Reaper, SXSW, and headlining shows. They're also opening the Rival Schools reunion shows in Europe and the UK. All dates are listed below.

We've also got exclusive vinyl variants of All Roads Lead to the Gun I & II, on clear/white/red swirl and clear/blue/back swirl, respectively. Each one is limited to 200 and available in the BV shop.

Militarie Gun loading...

Militarie Gun -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/2 - Denver, CO @ Summit Theater*

3/3 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room*

3/4 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater*

3/6 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s*

3/7 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*

3/8 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall*

3/10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro*

3/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom*

3/12 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre*

3/13 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room^~

3/14 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House*

3/15 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/17- Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/18- Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/20 - Washington, DC @ Runaway^+

3/21 - Richmond, VA @ Bandito’s^+

3/22 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle+

3/23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell*

3/24 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East*

3/25 - Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall*

3/26 - Birmingham, AL @ LCY Media^$

3/28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89st - OKC^

3/29 - Albuquerque, NM @ Moonlight Lounge^

3/30 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress^

3/31 - Tempe, AZ @ The Beast^

4/8 - Oxnard, CA @ Rapid Fest

5/9 - London, UK @ The George Tavern

5/26 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

with Rival Schools:

07/04 Cologne, GER – Gebaude 9

07/05 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat

07/08 London, UK – Electric Ballroom

* = supporting White Reaper and Mamalarky

^ = headline shows

+ = w/ Dazy

~ = w/ SPACED, Carpool, Science Man, Fatal Visions

$ = w/ Joyboy, Apprehend