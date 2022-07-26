Militarie Gun release cover of John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth”

It's a known thing that Regional Justice Center/Militarie Gun frontman Ian Shelton considers The Beatles to be a big influence, and now Militarie Gun has released a cover of John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth," which is the other side of Image Comics' What's the Furthest Thing From Here #6 split 7" that also features Gulch's Pixies cover. Militarie Gun turn it into something that sounds like one of their own songs, without losing the charm of the original.

"I’ve always felt a connection to this particular song but I had never really intellectualized it," Ian said. "Once I started sending this cover to friends, people were pointing out that the things he’s singing about are the same stuff that I’m always talking about. My main gripe in life is typically contradiction and hypocrisy— whether it be from politicians or peers—I hate seeing someone’s mouth running but their actions doing the opposite." Check it out below.

Miltarie Gun also have upcoming tour dates, including a UK run with Fiddlehead and a West Coast North American run with Citizen, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, and Restraining Order. Those are listed below too.

Militarie Gun -- 2022 Tour Dates

07/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury

08/09 Darmstadt, DE @ Oetinger Villa

08/10 Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

08/11 Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Berlin

08/12 Köln, DE @ Helios 37

08/13 Kingston, UK @ Fighting Cocks *

08/14 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

08/15 London, UK @ Underworld *

08/16 Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux's *

08/17 Bristol, UK @ Exchange *

08/18 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *

08/19 Manchester, UK @ Rebellion *

08/20 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo *

10/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater #

10/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater #

10/09 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #

10/11 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

10/12 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

10/13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

10/15 Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage #

10/16 Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room #

10/18 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre #

10/20 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre #

* w/ Fiddlehead

# w/ Citizen, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Restraining Order