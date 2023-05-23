Militarie Gun share “Will Logic” off upcoming debut LP

Militarie Gun have shared "Will Logic," the third single off their upcoming debut album Life Under The Gun. It's a quiet-LOUD anthem with softly sung verses over stabbing post-punk guitars, and it explodes into a melodic hardcore chorus that could fit on a Title Fight album. Vocalist Ian Shelton says, "'Will Logic' is meant to be pure spite, it’s the moment of realization that someone is trying to take advantage of you and deciding you won’t allow it to happen. There’s some melancholy and fatigue in there though, ultimately it’s a desire for the world to be trustworthy." It comes with a video created by band member Will Acuña, and you can watch that below.

MG are also gearing up to support Scowl on their fall tour, which includes one leg with additional support from MSPAINT and one with Big Laugh. The run with MSPAINT hits Brooklyn's Meadows on September 29. All dates are listed below.

Life Under The Gun comes out June 23 via Loma Vista, and you can pick up our exclusive pink marble vinyl variant, limited to 500 copies.

Militarie Gun -- 2023 Tour Dates

05/26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

05/27 - Landers, CA @ Giant Rock

06/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

06/23 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

06/24 - Haarlem, NL @ Kliko Fest

06/26 - Antwerp, BE @ Kavka Zappa &

06/27 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje &

06/29 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/28 - Hamburg, DE @ Logo &%

07/01 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 - Rotterdam, NL @ Metropolis Fest

07/03 - Berlin, GER @ Hole44 #

07/04 - Cologne, GER @ Gebaude 9 #

07/05 - Haarlem, NET @ Patronaat #

07/07 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees Fest#

07/08 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom #

07/09 - Ieper, BE @ Ieper Fest

07/21-22 - Chicago, IL @ The Rumble

9/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720*

9/9 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction*

9/10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

9/12 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad*

9/14 - Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks*

9/15 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom*

9/16 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

9/17 - Houston, TX @ The Compound*

9/19 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit*

9/20 - Miami, FL @ Gramps*

9/21 - Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall*

9/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5*

9/23 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

9/25 -Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

9/26 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall*

9/27 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar*

9/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

9/29 - New York, NY @ The Meadows*

10/1 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

10/3 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa*

10/4 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*

10/6 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups^

10/7 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary^

10/8 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean^

10/9 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry^

10/10 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb^

10/11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater^

10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive^

10/14 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder^

10/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Russian Hall^

10/17 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project^

10/18 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater^

10/20 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project^

10/21 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman^

10/23-27 Miami, FL @ S.S. Neverender

& = with Soul Glo

% = with Code Orange

# = with Rival Schools

* = with Scowl, MSPAINT

^ = with Scowl, Big Laugh