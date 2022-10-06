Militarie Gun sign to Loma Vista, share new song off ‘All Roads Lead to the Gun’ deluxe

Militarie Gun (members of Regional Justice Center, Drug Church, etc) put out two of the best punk EPs of 2021 with All Roads Lead to the Gun I & II, and now they've signed to Loma Vista (Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Show Me The Body) to put out a deluxe edition of All Roads Lead to the Gun, including both EPs and four new songs. One of the new songs, "Let Me Be Normal," is out now, and this is a real anthemic one that finds Militarie Gun putting post-hardcore, punk, and power pop in a blender and coming out with a song that's as catchy as it is gritty. Listen and watch the video (directed by vocalist Ian Shelton) below. The deluxe edition drops October 20 via Loma Vista (pre-order).

Militarie Gun are about to begin a tour supporting Citizen, alongside Prince Daddy & the Hyena and Restraining Order, and they've also got a co-headlining tour with MSPAINT and a show with Woolworm, both of whom make guest appearances on the All Roads Lead to the Gun bonus tracks. The tour with MSPAINT has additional support from Dazy, Public Opinion, Pony, and Entry, varying by date. Militarie Gun play Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on October 27 and Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on October 29 and those are both with MSPAINT and Dazy. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Ain't No Flowers

2. Don't Pick Up The Phone

3. Fell On My Head

4. Stuck In A Spin

5. Big Disappointment

6. Disposable Plastic Trash

7. Background Kids

8. All Roads Lead To The Gun

9. Let Me Be Normal

10. Can't Get None feat. MSPAINT

11. I Can't Stand Busy People feat. Woolworm

12. Pull It Out feat. Woolworm

Militarie Gun -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater*

10/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater*

10/9 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall*

10/11 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater*

10/12 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

10/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater*

10/14 - Kelowna, BC @ Jackknife Brewing^

10/15 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar*

10/16 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room*

10/18 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre*

10/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Cafe#

10/20 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*

10/21 - Toledo, OH @ The Ottawa Tavern*

10/23 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary~+

10/24 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch~+

10/25 - Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus~+

10/26 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs~**

10/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus~**

10/28 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall~**

10/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club~**

10/30 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar Upstairs~**

11/1 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor~^^

11/2 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern~^^

11/3 - Atlanta, GA @ 529~^^

11/4 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR~^^

11/5 - Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar~^^

11/8 - St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole~^^

11/9 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb~^^

11/10 - Denver, CO @ HQ~^^

11/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive~++

11/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8++

11/13 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project++

*= w/ Citizen, Prince Daddy & The Hyena

^= w/ Woolworm, Restraining Order, Breech Boys

#= w/ Restraining Order, New Primals

~= w/ MSPAINT

+= w/ Pony

**= w/ Dazy

^^= w/ Public Opinion

++= w/ Public Opinion + Entry