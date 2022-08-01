Militarie Gun announce tour with Dazy, who put out 2 new songs

Fresh off playing Sound and Fury and releasing a John Lennon cover, Militarie Gun have added more dates to their fall North American tour. Most dates are with MSPAINT, and additional support comes from PONY, Dazy, Public Opinion, and Entry, varying by date.

Brooklyn gets a show on October 27 at Saint Vitus Bar and Long Island gets one on October 28 at Amityville Music Hall, and those are both with Dazy. Tickets for both are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Dazy (who put out a collaborative song with Militarie Gun earlier this year) just signed to Lame-O Records and released a new two-song single, "Rollercoaster Ride" b/w "Peel." The A-side (which comes with a video) is jangly, sunny power pop, while the latter goes in a psychedelic, shoegazy direction. Check out both below.

Dazy -- 2022 Tour Dates

08/10 - Richmond, VA @ The HofGarden*

09/09 - Richmond, VA @ Garden Grove#

10/26 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs^

10/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus^

10/28 - Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall^

10/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club^

10/30 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar Upstairs^

* with Dust Star, Keep, Wifi Password

# with Mo Troper, Golden Apples

^ supporting Militarie Gun, MSPaint