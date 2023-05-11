Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 set times

Milwaukee Metal Fest is returning for its first edition in years this Memorial Day Weekend, on May 26-28 at The Rave / Eagles Club, and they've revealed this year's set times, which you can see below. The schedule is pretty nicely staggered, though there's at least a few slightly painful overlaps, like 10 minutes of Immolation and The Black Dahlia Murder, who collectively completely overlap poor Ingrown. Terror vs. Blood Incantation is another rough conflict.

Headliners Biohazard (on Friday, playing their first show back with their classic lineup featuring vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld), Anthrax (on Saturday), and Lamb of God (on Sunday, celebrating 20 years of their third LP, As the Palaces Burn) close out each night unopposed.

Tickets are on sale now, and through Tuesday, May 16 at 11:59 PM, they're offering 25% off a limited number of all ticket types for National Concert Week.

