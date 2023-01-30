Milwaukee Metal Fest announces 2023 lineup (Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, more)

Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed acquired the rights to Milwaukee Metal Fest, which originally ran from 1987 through 2004, last year, and now the fest has announced the first wave of its lineup for its 2023 return, happening on May 26-28 at The Rave / Eagles Club. Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Suicidal Tendencies headline, and also playing are Napalm Death, Dark Angel, The Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary, Shadows Fall, Corrosion of Conformity, Fear Factory, After the Burial, Dying Fetus, Immolation, Crowbar, Vio-Lence, Goatwhore, Jungle Rot, Misery Index, Terror, Macabre, Gatecreeper, Sanguisugabogg, Frozen Soul, Defeated Sanity, Dying Wish, Khemmis, Undeath, Blood Incantation, Imperial Triumphant, Fuming Mouth, and more. See the lineup so far in full below.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 31 at 10 AM CST with the code MMF23.

Speaking of Jamey Jasta, he co-wrote songs with The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle for new murder mystery series Poker Face.

Lamb of God

Anthrax

Suicidal Tendencies

Napalm Death

Dark Angel

The Black Dahlia Murder

Obituary

Shadows Fall

Corrosion of Conformity

Fear Factory

After the Burial

The Halo Effect

Dying Fetus

Immolation

Crowbar

Vio-Lence

Goatwhore

Jungle Rot

Misery Index

Broken Hope

Terror

Macabre

Gatecreeper

Sanguisugabogg

Frozen Soul

Defeated Sanity

Dying Wish

Khemmis

Undeath

Blood Incantation

Imperial Triumphant

Impaler

Fuming Mouth

Ingrown

HATH

Repentance

Casket Robbery

Disinter

Thrown Into Exhile

Toxic Ruin