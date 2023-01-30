Milwaukee Metal Fest announces 2023 lineup (Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, more)
Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed acquired the rights to Milwaukee Metal Fest, which originally ran from 1987 through 2004, last year, and now the fest has announced the first wave of its lineup for its 2023 return, happening on May 26-28 at The Rave / Eagles Club. Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Suicidal Tendencies headline, and also playing are Napalm Death, Dark Angel, The Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary, Shadows Fall, Corrosion of Conformity, Fear Factory, After the Burial, Dying Fetus, Immolation, Crowbar, Vio-Lence, Goatwhore, Jungle Rot, Misery Index, Terror, Macabre, Gatecreeper, Sanguisugabogg, Frozen Soul, Defeated Sanity, Dying Wish, Khemmis, Undeath, Blood Incantation, Imperial Triumphant, Fuming Mouth, and more. See the lineup so far in full below.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 31 at 10 AM CST with the code MMF23.
Speaking of Jamey Jasta, he co-wrote songs with The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle for new murder mystery series Poker Face.
MILWAUKEE METAL FEST 2023 WAVE 1 LINEUP
Lamb of God
Anthrax
Suicidal Tendencies
Napalm Death
Dark Angel
The Black Dahlia Murder
Obituary
Shadows Fall
Corrosion of Conformity
Fear Factory
After the Burial
The Halo Effect
Dying Fetus
Immolation
Crowbar
Vio-Lence
Goatwhore
Jungle Rot
Misery Index
Broken Hope
Terror
Macabre
Gatecreeper
Sanguisugabogg
Frozen Soul
Defeated Sanity
Dying Wish
Khemmis
Undeath
Blood Incantation
Imperial Triumphant
Impaler
Fuming Mouth
Ingrown
HATH
Repentance
Casket Robbery
Disinter
Thrown Into Exhile
Toxic Ruin