Milwaukee Metalfest returns Memorial Day Weekend (updated lineup & details)

Thanks to Jamey Jasta, the legendary Milwaukee Metal Fest is returning this year for its first edition since 2004, on May 26-28 at The Rave / Eagles Club. Since the announcement of the initial lineup in January, they've made a number of additions. Biohazard now headline Friday (5/26), playing their first US show back with their classic lineup featuring vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld; Anthrax headlines Saturday (5/27), and Lamb of God on Sunday (5/28), playing a special set to celebrate 20 years of their third LP, As the Palaces Burn.

But as you can see in the poster below, closing bands are just a small part of what makes the fest special...

Friday also features Dark Angel, Napalm Death, Dying Fetus, Corrosion of Conformity, Crowbar (celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1993 self-titled album), Goatwhore, Midnight, Defeated Sanity, Vio-lence, Khemmis, Deeds of Flesh, Warbringer, Putrid Pile, Morbid Saint, Imperial Triumphant, Impaler, Allegaeon, Misfire, Toxic Ruin, Disinter, GOST, Age of the Fallen, Squidhammer, Mantra of Morta, and more.

Saturday's lineup also includes Suicidal Tendencies, The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadows Fall, Obituary, Fear Factory, Terror, Immolation, Raven, Jungle Rot, Misery Index, Macabre, Frozen Soul, Undeath, Ripper, Blood Incantation, Malignancy, Swollen Teeth, Micawber, Rose Funeral, Phobophilic, Ingrown, Vermillion, Aftermath, Engineered Society Project, MRSA, and more.

Sunday also features Machine Head, After the Burial, The Halo Effect, Broken Hope, Cephalic Carnage, Gatecreeper, Unearth, Sanguisugabogg, Bodysnatcher, Vended, Dying Wish, Dead to Fall, Pissing Razors, Angelus Apatrida, High Command, Morta Skuld, Casket Robbery, Fuming Mouth, Molder, Hath, Repentance, Thrown Into Exile, and Gates To Hell.

Tickets are still on sale, and include three-day, two-day (Fri and Sat, Fri and Sun, or Sat and Sun), and single day passes, as well as VIP options. The three-day Ultimate VIP pass includes a premium reserved VIP balcony seat at the main stage for all three days; a VIP merch package with a t-shirt, collector's cup, 11x17 poster, lanyard, and schwag bag; early entry for all three days; a signed 18x24 color poster; a signed Milwaukee Metal Fest compilation CD; a wall flag; a guided behind the scenes tour; a daily 4-pack of Milwaukee Metal Brew Commemorative craft beer; limited in and out privileges; admission to an exclusive pre-party; and an onsite VIP host.

There are also upgrade packages: the first features early entry for 3-day and 2-day pass customers, a limited edition festival t-shirt, an 11-17 poster, and a guitar pick. The second has all of that and a collectors cup; the third has everything from the second, and a schwag bag. Head to the fest's website for more info.