Mina Tindle shares Sufjan Stevens collaboration off upcoming album (listen)

As mentioned, Mina Tindle (aka Pauline De Lassus) (who sings on The National's 2019 album I Am Easy to Find and the accompanying concert film) is releasing her first album in six years, SISTER, on October 9 via Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon's 37d03d label. It was produced by Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman), Bryce Dessner, and Sufjan Stevens, the latter of whom co-wrote and sang on the new single "Give A Little Love."

"I have always deeply loved Sufjan Stevens' music," Mina Tindle says. "His words and melodies have resonated in me for the last 15 years. He is also a dear and generous friend. And I am so grateful he gave me this beautiful song to sing for the album."

The song sounds great, and you can very much feel Sufjan's fingerprints on it but Mina's own voice and style is really the driving force. Listen and watch the video (made by Mina and starring dancer Moira Cappilli) below.

Sufjan also has his own new album on the way.

Tracklist

Jessa

Lions

Give A Little Love (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)

Indian Summer

Louis

Belle Pénitence

Fire & Sun

Triptyque

Is Anything Wrong