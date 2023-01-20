Mindforce add matinee at Vitus with Age of Apocalypse, Moment of Truth, Adrienne & more

Mindforce's upcoming show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on January 28 with Age of Apocalypse, Exhibition, Seed of Pain, and Dead Last is sold out, so they've added a matinee at Saint Vitus (1/28) for that same day, also with Age of Apocalypse, as well as Moment of Truth, Adrienne, and Means of Survival. 1 PM start. Tickets are on sale now.

Mindforce are also playing night two (3/18) of Death Threat's 25th anniversary shows at State House in New Haven this March, Hardcore Pride Weekend in Philly, Blackpath's fifth anniversary show in Vegas with Drain, and more.

Last year, Mindforce released their sophomore album New Lords, one of our favorite albums of 2022.

For more on Mindforce, listen to our podcast episode about the best hardcore of 2022:

