Mindforce announce new album ‘New Lords’ (new song & exclusive vinyl)

It's been four years since Hudson Valley, New York hardcore band Mindforce released their debut album Excalibur, and since then they dropped the Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords EP and "Reign of Terror" single and played tons of wild shows, while members also stayed busy with multiple other projects, and now Mindforce have finally announced a new full-length, New Lords, due September 16 via Triple B Records.

The first taste of the album is lead single "Survival Is Vengeance," an under-two-minute thrashy hardcore ripper that has our hopes very high for this album. From the production to the crisp musicianship, it sounds even tighter than this great band did already. Check it out below.

We're also very stoked to be teaming up with Mindforce and Triple B on an exclusive clear with orange, blue & green splatter vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last. Here's a mock-up:

Mindforce also have some upcoming festival appearances, including Sound and Fury, The Wild West Fest, and Hold Your Ground Fest.

Listen to the new song below and grab our splatter vinyl variant here.

Tracklist

1. New Lords

2. Survival is Vengeance

3. Words Fail

4. All Facts

5. Thirteen & Mean

6. Outcasts of the Empire

7. When Instant Karma Lasts

8. Goliath & The Runt

9. Street Slayer

10. Rotten