Mindforce announce NYC show with Age of Apocalypse & more

Hudson Valley hardcore heroes Mindforce, makers of one of the best releases of 2022, are finally playing an NYC show. It happens on Saturday, January 28 at Saint Vitus, with support from Age of Apocalypse, Exhibition, Seed of Pain, and Dead Last. Tickets are on sale now.

New Lords came out in September via Triple B, and you can stream it below.

Mindforce also have East Coast shows coming up in December, including an NJ date with Fiddlehead, One Step Closer, Hotline TNT and Reaching Out (at House of Independents on December 10), and Triple B's America's Hardcore Fest in Boston.

In February, Mindforce support Drain at 5 Years of Blackpath at Las Vegas' American Legion on February 4. That's with SpiritWorld, Ingrown, Mongrel, Beg For Life, Two Guns, Shiiva, The End of Everything, and Khasm.

Age of Apocalypse released Grim Wisdom in January via Closed Casket, and you can meanwhile catch them with Cro-Mags in CT on 12/8 and on 12/23 in Long island with Incendiary and Vomit Forth (flyer below). The latter is a few weeks before Incendiary plays Brooklyn.

