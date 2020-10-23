Mindforce deliver furious metallic hardcore on “Reign Of Terror”

New York's Mindforce continue to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their 2019 EP Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords is a ripper, and now they're back with another killer new song, "Reign Of Terror." Falling somewhere between thrash, groove, and early metallic hardcore, it feels familiar and fresh at the same time, and it reminds you that Mindforce know exactly when to slow it down. It should be illegal to release a song like this in a year without mosh pits.

--