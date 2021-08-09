Mindless Self Indulgence’s Jimmy Urine accused of sexually assaulting a minor

James Euringer, aka "Jimmy Urine" of Mindless Self Indulgence, has been accused of sexual assault and battery of a minor, Rolling Stone reports. The allegations are detailed in a lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court, viewed by Rolling Stone. In it, an anonymous woman says Euringer "groomed and manipulated [her] into believing that his sexually assaultive behavior was not criminal and that by engaging in sexual activity with him Plaintiff was actually helping to protect younger girls from sexual assaults." She says the relationship began in 1997 when she was 15 and he was 27, and continued until 1999.

According to the suit, Euringer also photographed the plaintiff naked and told her to "act like a small child, and suck her thumb, drool, and pee in her pants" during sex acts.

Euringer did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment. Read their full report here.