Miniature Nick Cave keychain figure on the way

Los Angeles artist Plasticgod has released a whole collection of vinyl Nick Cave figures, including ones based on "Loverman," "Ship Song," "Into My Arms," "Tupelo," "Babe, You Turn Me On," and "Red Right Hand." Of that last, there's a new miniature version on the way. The mini "Red Right Hand" figure is 3" tall, half the height of the original, and a keychain. No release date has been revealed yet, but stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Idiot Prayer, the solo piano concert Nick streamed earlier in the pandemic, is officially out as a live album. Stream that below.

Nick, along with Mick Harvey and Blixa Bargeld, are also streaming a live listen-along to 1996's Murder Ballads on Thanksgiving (11/26) at 5 AM ET on Nick's Bad Seed TeeVee on YouTube.