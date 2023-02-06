Ministry, Gary Numan & Front Line Assembly touring together this spring

Ministry have announced spring tour dates that have them out with old friends Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly. The tour kicks off April 20 in Reno and will make its way East and back, finally wrapping up in Las Vegas at the Sick New World Fest. Other dates include Austin, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, DC, Philly, Cleveland, Sioux Falls, and more. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale February 10 at 10 AM local time.

While this tour has no NYC show, Gary Numan's tour schedule brings him to Webster Hall on May 2 and tickets for that go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM. All Gary Numan dates are listed below.

Ministry are also touring with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, and Filter in the summer.

Sick New World's lineup also features The Sisters of Mercy, who are touring the US for the first time in 15 years this spring.

MINISTRY / GARY NUMAN / FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY

4/20 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

4/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

4/23 Albuquerque, NM - Revel

4/25 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

4/26 Austin, TX - Emo's

4/27 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

4/29 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

4/30 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

5/03 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

5/04 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

5/05 Cleveland, OH - The Agora

5/06 Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde

5/07 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

5/09 Sioux Falls, SD - The District

5/11 Billings, MT - Pub Station

5/13 Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Fest *Ministry only

GARY NUMAN - 2023 TOUR DATES

THU - APR 13 - London, UK | Electric Ballroom

FRI - APR 14 - London, UK | Electric Ballroom

SAT - APR 15 - London, UK | Electric Ballroom

THU - APR 20 - Reno, NV. USA | Grand Sierra Resort (Ministry)

FRI - APR 21 - Salt Lake City, UT. USA | The Union (Ministry)

SAT - APR 22 - Denver, CO. USA | Ogden Theatre

SUN - APR 23 - Albuquerque, NM. USA | Revel (Ministry)

TUE - APR 25 - San Antonio, TX. USA | Aztec Theater (Ministry)

WED - APR 26 - Austin, TX. USA | Emo’s (Ministry)

THU - APR 27 - New Orleans, LA. USA | Fillmore (Ministry)

FRI - APR 28 - Pensacola, FL. USA | Vinyl Music Hall

SAT - APR 29 - Atlanta, GA. USA | Tabernacle (Ministry)

SUN - APR 30 - Charlotte, NC. USA | Fillmore (Ministry)

TUE - MAY 2 - New York, NY. USA | Webster Hall

WED - MAY 3 - Silver Spring, MD. USA | Fillmore (Ministry)

THU - MAY 4 - Philadelphia, PA. USA | Franklin Music Hall (Ministry)

FRI - MAY 5 - Cleveland, OH. USA | The Agora (Ministry)

SAT - MAY 6 - Fort Wayne, IN. USA | Clyde (Ministry)

SUN - MAY 7 - Milwaukee, WI. USA | The Rave (Ministry)

MON - MAY 8 - Minneapolis, MN. USA | First Avenue

TUE - MAY 9 - Sioux Falls, SD. USA | The District (Ministry)

THU - MAY 11 - Billings, MT. USA | Pub Station (Ministry)

SAT - MAY 13 - Bellingham, WA. USA | Wild Buffalo

SUN - MAY 14 - Vancouver, BC. Canada | Commodore

MON - MAY 15 - Seattle, WA. USA | Moore Theater

TUE - MAY 16 - Portland, OR. USA | Revolution Hall

THU - MAY 18 - Petaluma, CA. USA | Mystic Theater

FRI - MAY 19 - Berkeley, CA. USA | UC Theater

SAT - MAY 20 - Pasadena, CA. USA | Cruel World Festival

SAT - MAY 27 - Catton Hall. UK | Bearded Theory Festival