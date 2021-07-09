Ministry prep ‘Moral Hygiene’ (pre-order exclusive colored vinyl), share “Good Trouble”

Pre-order 'Moral Hygiene' on exclusive, limited edition bone-colored vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Ministry will release their 15th album, Moral Hygiene, on October 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The album was written and recorded by Al Jourgensen and features appearances by Jello Biafra, Arabian Prince (N.W.A.), Billy Morrison (Billy Idol, Royal Machines), Cesar Soto (Man The Mute), John Bechdel (Killing Joke, Fear Factory), Roy Mayorga (Stonesour, Soulfly, Nausea), Paul D’Amour (Tool, Feersum Ennjin), and sitar player Flash.

We've teamed up with Ministry for an exclusive bone-colored vinyl edition that's limited to 300 copies. You can preorder it now in the BV shop. Here's what it looks like:

The album includes 2020 single "Alert Level," and the new single is "Good Trouble" which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests and late U.S. congressman John Lewis. "I was watching the coverage last July around Lewis’ death and was in awe the next day when this entire letter from him was published in the New York Times," Jourgensen says. "How suss was that to want to keep making progress after his death by thinking about the legacy he left. I was struck by the reflectiveness of his speech, knowing he was dying and making sure it was released because he saw trouble ahead. That is the moral hygiene of this album - we have to do something to change and I really hope we continue to act and live up to the idea of getting into good trouble for the benefit of society."

"The good thing about literally taking a year off from any social activity or touring is that you really get to sit back and get an overview of things as they are happening, as opposed to being caught up in the moment," says Al Jourgensen. "And what I saw with how we handled several public crises - from the pandemic to racial injustice to who we vote in to lead our country - is that times are changing, and society needed to change to get away from the idea that has permeated us of take care of yourself, fuck everything else. Now more than ever we need moral hygiene. It consumed me as I wrote this album. It’s not some pious term. It’s what we have to return to in order to function as the human species on this planet."

You can watch the "Good Trouble" video, and check out the full album tracklist, below.

Ministry will be out on the Industrial Strength Tour this fall with Helmet and Front Line Assembly, including NYC-area shows at Long Island's The Paramount on October 15 and Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theatre on October 16.

Moral Hygiene tracklist:

Alert Level

Good Trouble

Sabotage Is Sex

Disinformation

Search and Destroy

Believe Me

Broken System

We Shall Resist

Death Toll

TV Song #6 (Right Around The Corner Mix)