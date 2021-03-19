Ministry reschedule Industrial Strength Tour for fall 2021; Helmet replace KMFDM

Ministry were set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic album A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste with the The Industrial Strength Tour, a recreation of the "infamous original tour" with KMFDM, and adding in Front Line Assembly, starting in July of 2020. Then, of course, COVID struck, and the tour was rescheduled to March of 2021. As those dates also proved untenable, Ministry have now moved the tour to fall of 2021, kicking off in Albuquerque, NM on October 3, and hitting Denver, Minneapolis, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Huntington, NY (The Paramount on October 15), Montclair, NJ (Wellmont Theatre on October 16), Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and more. They're promising to play material from their to-be-announced new album, and you can see all dates below.

The tour's support has also changed. Front Line Assembly will still open, but KMFDM have been forced to cancel, "due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 protocols for visas, travel and vaccine distribution in Germany as well as immigration uncertainty," according to a press release. Instead, Helmet will join as openers.

"With current COVID-19 restrictions, we are forced to again move our scheduled March/April 2021 U.S. tour to October/November 2021 and hoping normalcy returns by then," Ministry founder Al Jourgensen says. "With vaccinations and better care happening, we all feel the fall is realistic. We can’t wait to get out there and play not only The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste material for you all but some stuff off our new album as well. Stay safe and see you in the fall!"

MINISTRY 2021 TOUR

October 2021

3 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

6 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

8 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks**

9 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

15 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

16 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

19 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

20 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

21 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

23 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!***

24 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

29 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

30 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

31 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

November 2021

2 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

3 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

*indicates a new date not included on the original run

**indicates a venue change from the original run

***indicates a date where Helmet will not be appearing