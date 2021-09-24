Ministry reschedule tour again, now with Melvins & Corrosion of Conformity

Ministry planned to tour in 2020 as a 30th anniversary celebration of A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste as well as a reunion of the The Industrial Strength Tour, the "infamous original tour" with KMFDM, plus Front Line Assembly. That got postponed to fall 2021 with Helmet replacing KMFDM, and now the tour has been postponed till spring 2022, and while it is still called "Industrial Strength" it features totally different openers, Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity.

The tour will still celebrate A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste as well as upcoming album Moral Hygiene (preorder on limited edition bone vinyl), and it now sets off March 6 in Baltimore and wraps up April 18 in Seattle, with stops in Long Island, Philly, Montclair, Boston, Dallas, Chicago, St. Paul, Albuquerque, Anaheim, San Diego, San Francisco, and more. All dates are listed below.

The Long Island show is at The Paramount on March 8 and the Montclair show happens at Wellmont Theater on March 12. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, October 1 at 10 AM.

Moral Hygiene is out October 1 via Nuclear Blast and you can pre-order it on exclusive, limited edition bone-colored vinyl in the BV shop. You can listen to "Search and Destroy" from it below.

Ministry / Melvins / Corrosion of Conformity - 2022 Tour Dates

March 6 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 8 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

March 9 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

March 12 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

March 15 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

March 16 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

March 22 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

March 23 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

March 26 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life

March 28 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

March 29 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 31 Chicago, IL @ Riviera

April 1 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

April 3 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

April 5 St Paul, MN @ Palace*

April 9 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

April 10 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*

April 12 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 13 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

April 14 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 16 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

April 18 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo