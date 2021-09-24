Ministry reschedule tour again, now with Melvins & Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry planned to tour in 2020 as a 30th anniversary celebration of A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste as well as a reunion of the The Industrial Strength Tour, the "infamous original tour" with KMFDM, plus Front Line Assembly. That got postponed to fall 2021 with Helmet replacing KMFDM, and now the tour has been postponed till spring 2022, and while it is still called "Industrial Strength" it features totally different openers, Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity.
The tour will still celebrate A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste as well as upcoming album Moral Hygiene (preorder on limited edition bone vinyl), and it now sets off March 6 in Baltimore and wraps up April 18 in Seattle, with stops in Long Island, Philly, Montclair, Boston, Dallas, Chicago, St. Paul, Albuquerque, Anaheim, San Diego, San Francisco, and more. All dates are listed below.
The Long Island show is at The Paramount on March 8 and the Montclair show happens at Wellmont Theater on March 12. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, October 1 at 10 AM.
Moral Hygiene is out October 1 via Nuclear Blast and you can pre-order it on exclusive, limited edition bone-colored vinyl in the BV shop. You can listen to "Search and Destroy" from it below.
Ministry / Melvins / Corrosion of Conformity - 2022 Tour Dates
March 6 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
March 8 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
March 9 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
March 12 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
March 15 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
March 16 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
March 22 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
March 23 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
March 26 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life
March 28 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
March 29 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
March 31 Chicago, IL @ Riviera
April 1 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
April 3 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
April 5 St Paul, MN @ Palace*
April 9 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
April 10 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*
April 12 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
April 13 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
April 14 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
April 16 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
April 18 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo