Minneapolis hardcore band ROT prep debut LP for War Against Records (stream a track)

Before the pandemic put a stop to live shows, ROT had become regulars of the Minneapolis hardcore scene, having opened gigs in their hometown for Defeater/Frail Body, Kublai Khan/Orthodox, and more, and now they're set to unleash their first full-length album, ...As One, on September 4 via War Against Records. We're premiering the album's bone-crushing new single "Spirit," a tough-as-nails rager that sounds indebted to crisp, chugging '90s metalcore but sounds fresh today too. It comes with a black and white video of the band performing in an empty room, which you can check out right here:

