Minneapolis punks Tightwire prep new LP ‘Head Full of Snakes’ (watch a new video)

Minneapolis punks Tightwire will be following their 2018 debut LP Six Feet Deep with a new album, Head Full of Snakes, on June 9 via Red Scare Industries (pre-order). The label's description reads:

The best pop-punk bands come from the Midwest. That thar's a science fact. Another proven law of Ramones-core is that the second album is even better. So you can see why we're fired up about this new record: "Head Full Of Snakes" is destined for greatness! Tightwire came storming outta Minneapolis in 2018 with a catchy/crusty/spooky debut and toured with Dillinger Four, Chixdiggit!, Off With Their Heads, and more. Since then, they've only gotten stronger with the addition of Noelle on second guitar and added vocals. She's Iowa punk royalty! And now that Tightwire 2.0 is armed with 12 new songs about darkness and damnation, they'll be hitting the road on some tasty tours and festivals.

We're not ones to argue with science facts, and the two songs we've heard from this record so far are indeed very catchy rippers. Lead single "Anyone But You" came out back in 2021, and we're now premiering new single "One Foot In The Grave." Here's what the band tells us about it: "The funny thing about this track is the chorus was one of the first things written and demoed for this album three years ago and the intro/verse wasn’t written until we were mixing the rest of the record. So this song was the first and last piece of music written and recorded for this record and is one of our favorite tracks." Listen and watch the video below.

Tightwire also have upcoming shows with The Queers/Teenage Bottlerocket and Audio Karate, and The Fest. All dates are listed below.

Tightwire -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 8 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Co. (with The Queers + Teenage Bottlerocket)

June 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze (with The Queers + Teenage Bottlerocket)

June 10 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room (with The Queers + Teenage Bottlerocket)

July 28 - Chicago @ Reggie's (with Audio Karate)

July 29 - Milwaukee @ X-Ray Arcade (with Audio Karate)

July 30 - Champaign, IL @ The Space (with Audio Karate)

October 28 - Gainesville, FL @ The Fest